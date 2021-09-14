Keke Palmer Is Hosting The MET Gala In Sergio Hudson

The 2021 MET Gala is officially underway and we’re already living for the looks.

Watch the MET Gala here.

The event is usually held in May, but was rescheduled to mid-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York, the MET Gala has become known as fashion’s biggest night of the year.

The Gala is expected to take over social media with fans and fashion lovers awaiting to see what designers their faves will wear and who will rock the red carpet the hardest.

Loading the player...

This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” with co-chairs for the evening including Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and others. This year, guests will be tasked with their own interpretation of what American fashion looks like, and how it’s transcended over the years.

Hosting the live stream will be our favorite #BookedAndBusy girl Keke Palmer, along with Ilana Glazer from the hit HBO comedy Broad City.

Palmer was one of the first celebrities to be spotted on the red carpet and she definitely did not come to disappoint. Keke Palmer is the Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 collection for the event — a sparkly golden dress with a sleek, sexy exposed back. Palmer tied the look together with a stunning afro. While hosting, she said the look was inspired by Diana Ross.

Sergio Hudson — who was also Michelle Obama’s monochromatic inauguration look back in January — was recently described as “One of America’s Establishing Designers” in Forbes. Palmer’s look was the final RTW look from Hudson’s recent show.