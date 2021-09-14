Loading the player…

Celebrities turn to the Met Gala for entertainment just like the rest of us. Keke Palmer stopped on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to tell ESSENCE what she was most excited about on fashion’s biggest night out.

“I’m excited to see all the looks,” she told correspondent Gia Peppers. “I mean I know that’s so redundant but truly I am!”

Palmer was wearing Black American designer Sergio Hudson. The theme of the evening was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“People are going to be pulling out all the stops,” she acknowledged excitedly surrounded by gowns full of crystals, pearls and feathers.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Ciara pulled out all the stops in a sequined Peter Dundas gown bearing her husband Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks jersey number. She noted how cyclical fashion could be when she stopped on the carpet.

“The cool thing about fashion and Black culture is it continually keeps coming around,” she told Peppers.

Ciara’s look nailed the theme on several fronts: it was designed by Dundas, who studied at New York’s Parsons School of Design; it honored a treasured American sport; and it represented the time-honored tradition of wearing your sweethearts varsity jacket worn or jersey.

Taraji P. Henson told ESSENCE what prompted her to attend the party wearing the American designer lending his vision to Moschino, Jeremy Scott. “Jeremy invited me on a date,” she said. “I’m a fan of Moschino and I said why not?”

Saweetie revealed that she embedded a special message in the flags of her Christian Cowan gown. “One is them is the Black American heritage flag and one of them is a Filipino flag because I’m a Blackapino girl and that’s what makes me an American,” she said.

Peppers noted that the men were “showing up and showing out on the carpet,” as well turning her gaze to Frank Ocean’s lime green Caesar cut and the sharply cut suits on display.