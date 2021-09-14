Loading the player…

Saweetie arrived on the Met Gala red carpet serving “nothing but Americana realness.”

The “Risky” rapper allowed ESSENCE to tag along as she got ready for the Anna Wintour curated Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Our behind the scenes cameras caught close-ups of her blond slick backed jewel encrusted hairstyle, giant diamond tear drop shaped chandelier style earrings and signature crystalized claws before they glided towards the truck that would carry them to the main event.

She explained that her custom Christian Cowan gown was designed to honor both of her cultural heritages on the carpet.

“I’m wearing Christian Cowan and I have two flags dedicatedly draped on my body,” she told ESSENCE correspondent Gia Peppers.

“One is them is the Black American heritage flag and one of them is a Filipino flag because I’m a Blackapino girl and that’s what makes me an American,” she continued. The flags on accentuated both sides of the performer’s body and formed two trains that draped down the museum’s iconic steps.

The theme for this year’s event was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and each attendee was expected to show up in attire representing an interpretation of that concept. Clearly she aced the assignment.

Before leaving her suite Saweetie shared who she thinks owns the red carpet at the annual fundraiser. “I definitely feel like every year Rihanna serves,” she said.

She is so impressed with the pop star turned beauty mogul’s style that she has begun to associate her with the event itself. “So when I speak of the Met Gala I think of her because I love all her looks,” she revealed.

Rihanna did not disappoint Saweetie once again. She showed up in a Black gown and skully combination by Balenciaga that made its own clear statement about American culture.