19 Famous Women Of Proud African And Asian Heritage

In recent weeks, the #StopAsianHate movement has gained momentum as everyday civilians and celebrities alike speak out against attacks aimed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

As a result of false information spread by our former commander-in-chief and those of a similar ilk during the pandemic, there has been an uptick in hate crimes aimed at members of these communities. And while plenty are of the mindset that discrimination toward any human being requires action, others don’t quite realize just how close to home this issue hits for members of our community as well.

We recently spoke to rapper Saweetie who shared her plans to help members of the African-American and Asian-American communities with her newly created Icy Baby Foundation. But the Bay area beauty is just one of many famous women with shared Asian and African ancestry who’s also subjected to discrimination from both sides. Scroll down to discover others you may not have known about.