9 Sweet Photos Of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Looking Madly In Love At The Met Gala

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Last night at the 2021 Met Gala In New York City, romantic history was made.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple and, truth be told, they were absolutely glowing.

The couple, who have been close friends and collaborators for years, stepped onto the carpet at the fashion industry’s biggest even of the year, hand-in-hand and all dressed up in love.

The Grammy-winning singer and beauty mogul, looking stunning in an all-black Balenciaga gown, walked the carpet with her signature swag and her man by her side. The couple snuggled, kissed and hugged for the cameras while making their way inside, and quite frankly, the fans couldn’t get enough of the typically private pair’s PDA explosion.

The pair have been rumored to be romantically linked since February of 2020. If it wasn’t “official” before last night’s gala, these photos say it is now. We’re here for all of this Black love.

See our favorite photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting romantic on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala below. Swoon!