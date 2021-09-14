9 Sweet Photos Of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Looking Madly In Love At The Met Gala
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
By Charli Penn ·

Last night at the 2021 Met Gala In New York City, romantic history was made.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple and, truth be told, they were absolutely glowing.

The couple, who have been close friends and collaborators for years, stepped onto the carpet at the fashion industry’s biggest even of the year, hand-in-hand and all dressed up in love.

The Grammy-winning singer and beauty mogul, looking stunning in an all-black Balenciaga gown, walked the carpet with her signature swag and her man by her side. The couple snuggled, kissed and hugged for the cameras while making their way inside, and quite frankly, the fans couldn’t get enough of the typically private pair’s PDA explosion.

The pair have been rumored to be romantically linked since February of 2020. If it wasn’t “official” before last night’s gala, these photos say it is now. We’re here for all of this Black love.

See our favorite photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting romantic on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala below. Swoon!

01
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Loading the player...
02
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage
03
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
04
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage
05
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
06
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage
07
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images For Met Museum/Vogue
08
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
09
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

TOPICS: 