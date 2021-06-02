‘We Can Do This’: Michelle Obama Stars In PSA To Encourage Black People To Get Vaccinated

Photo by NAACP via Getty Images

Many big names have led the charge in trying to motivate Americans to get vaccinated. One of the biggest and highly influential of all has been Michelle Obama.

To help encourage Black Americans specifically to get vaccinated, the former First Lady is collaborating with the Black Coalition Against COVID and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The BCAC has been doing the work of keeping Black Americans informed and answering questions the community has about Covid-19 and the vaccines available. And now Obama is helping them get that message further by doing a PSA.

“This is a deadly disease and this vaccine will protect us from getting really sick,” she says in the PSA after sharing that she and Barack were happy to get their shots and have a layer of protection. “Getting vaccinated is safe and it could save your life and allow us to start getting back to seeing friends and family again. We can do this.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken up in favor of the vaccines. She told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that people who come around her and the Obama family need to have taken proper precautions by getting vaccinated.

“You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine. Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk,” she said earlier this year. “So I urge everybody out there, within the sound of our voices, please, please get the vaccine. It’s time.”

You can learn more about the vaccines and Covid-19 over at the CDC’s website.