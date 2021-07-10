Pyer Moss’s Fall 2021 Couture Collection Was Dedicated To The Erasure Of Black Inventors

Getty Images

From the moment that it was announced that Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and designer of Pyer Moss, became the first Black-American invited to show at Paris Couture Fashion Week, we knew that we were in for a treat. However, not a soul could have anticipated just how powerful and prolific the showcase would actually be.

For starters, rather than showing in Paris, Jean-Raymond opted for Villa-Lewaro, the home of the late Madam C.J. Walker, to be the grounds to present his trailblazing collection. Originally slated for Thursday, the presentation was thwarted by severe thunderstorms, causing the Pyer Moss team to recreate the entire show from beginning to end (cookout included) for Saturday. It’s important to note, however, that while the rain may have dampened Thursday’s plans, the enthusiasm that swept the Irvington, NY grounds today was a reminder not only of the resilience of Black people, but also the profound impact that Jean-Raymond’s creativity has had on the culture.

Before the fashions were revealed, the dynamic Elaine Brown, former Chairman of the Black Panther Party, delivered a powerful message about liberation — setting the tone for what would be a fashion show whose garments were visual representations of Black excellence. Every single couture look served as a take on a Black invention — from the horseshoe, to the mop, and of course, the hot comb. A true redefinition of couture, Saturday, like everything Jean-Raymond does, was crafted with thoughtfulness, unsurpassed creativity, and Black people at the forefront.

Ahead, check out the incredible moments that graced the runway.

01 Elaine Brown delivers her powerful speech. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 02 The Super Soaker — invented by Lonnie Johnson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 03 Ice Cream — introduced to America by Augustus Jackson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 04 The Horseshoe — improved by Oscar E. Brown. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 05 Single Use Bottle Cap — invented by Amos E. Long & Albert A Jones. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 06 The Mop — invented by Thomas W. Stewart. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 07 The Lock — patented by W.A. Martin. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 08 The Hot Comb — invented by Madam C.J. Walker. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 09 The New Hairbrush — invented by Lyda Newman. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 10 Peanuts — improved by George Washington Carver. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 11 The Cell Phone — invented by Henry T. Sampson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 12 The Typewriter — invented by Christopher Latham Sholes. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 13 Hair Rollers — invented by Soloman Harper. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 14 The Folding Chair — invented by Nathaniel Alexander. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 15 Chess — said to have originated in Africa. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 16 The Curtain Rod — invented by Samuel Scottron. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 17 The Traffic Light — invented by Garrett Morgan. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 18 The Gas Burner — invented by B.F. Jackson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 19 22Gz performs. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 20 The Electric Lightbulb — created by Lewis Latimer. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 21 The Bicycle Frame — invented by Isaac R. Johnson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 22 Portable Air Conditioning Unit — invented by Frederick Jones. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 23 The Gas Mask — invented by Garrett Morgan. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 24 Mobile Refrigeration — invented by Frederick McKinley Jones. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 25 Peanut Butter — inspired by George Washington Carver. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 26 The Fire Escape — invented by Joseph Winters. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 27 The Camping Tent (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage ) 28 Kerby Jean-Raymond receives a standing ovation.