Pyer Moss Will Unveil Its First Haute Couture Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Since its inception in 2013, luxury fashion brand Pyer Moss, led by its founder Kerby Jean- Raymond, has continued to serve as a constant source of inspiration for the slew of budding Black designers following in its footsteps. With Raymond’s brainchild capturing the attention of celebrities and politicians such as Zendaya, Issa Rae, and Kamala Harris, just to name a few, the unapologetically Black brand is proof that you don’t have to conform to reach new levels of success. Its latest accomplishment is yet another example.

The brand announced on Wednesday that it was invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Collections (the esteemed deciding commission on which brands are considered “true haute couture”) to present in Paris this July. Pyer Moss’s first-ever couture selection will join the Fall/Winter showcases as the first Black American-helmed brand to do so in the fashion week’s nearly 49 year history. But that’s not the only good news. Two years after its widely-praised Spring 2020 Ready-To-Wear showcase, the brand is set to return to the NYFW lineup this September to debut its Spring 2022 designs.

It’s yet another major milestone for the groundbreaking designer and 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, who’s dedicated his career to social justice and spotlighting Black fashion and culture. The official September lineup, set to be released June 7, is anticipated to also include designers such as: Christophe Josse, Imane Ayissi, Julie, Yuima Nakazato, Ulyana Sergeenko, Zuhair Murad, and a few lucky others.

Loading the player…