Naomi Campbell Walks At Paris Fashion Week

It’s always a blessing when Naomi Campbell shows up during fashion week because arguably she provides the best cat walk. But as fashion month becomes more taboo, we are catching designers and attendees head oversees to produce and display their collections. For example, New-York based brand Telfar decided to show case in Milan for menswear fashion week while Off-White showcases in Paris although head designer, Virgil Abloh is from Chicago, Illinois. But despite the shift in location, it always a pleasure to see the return rate for black designers increasing.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A model walks the runway during the Kenneth Ize show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

As fashion month comes to an end, Paris Fashion Week was the last city out of the “big four” to produce its fashion week this season. And Nigerian based designer, Kenneth Ize produced his first solo fashion show in Paris this season. Already being named in the BOF 500 the designer has created a lane of his own and his fashion show was the icing on the cake for a lucrative career in the industry. The designer sent models down the runway in traditional African prints but interviewed his heritage with modern design. For Ize his take on traditional business suits may include the the boldness of African prints but curated in a way that is accessible for everyone. His debut was a warm and authentic homage to Africa.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Kenneth Ize show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

To close out his show model Naomi Campbell waltzed down the runway proving that Kenneth Ize is the designer to watch.