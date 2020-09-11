Within the last few months, Black designers and creatives have been rightfully pushed to the forefront of fashion. Amongst conversation on the reason behind this sudden emergence, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond and global luxury group, Kering have partnered together to launch ‘Your Friends In New York,’ a groundbreaking initiative to empower the next generation of innovators.

“It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future forward, involve the community at large and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space,” Kerby Jean-Raymond says in a provided statement.

The multi motivated platform will focus on fashion, music, art and more, as well as provide emerging designers the opportunity to grow and explore with innovators and highly acclaimed brands. The platform will also dive into philanthropy by highlighting local community issues providing mental health services for children as well as residents of public housing.

“When I met Kerby in 2019, I was impressed by his unique perspective of creativity, innovation, business and social issues. What struck me immediately was his willingness to invent a new, singular model, freeing himself from the usual constraints of the fashion system. It was only natural for Kering to support this project that seeks to empower new artistic talents, to encourage the diversity of creativity and to give a voice to the younger generation of innovators” said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering.

‘Your Friends In New York’ is predicted to bridge the gap between brands, artists and the community together in different forms including the next evolution of Pyer Moss fashion show. Additional details are said to be made public in the coming months.