For those that have just recently become familiar with the Brooklyn-based brand, Theophilio, it may seem like the brand’s success has heightened overnight. However, it’s actually been a humble journey for Edvin Thompson, the founder and designer, who initially launched the clothing brand for men and women in 2016. After five years of consistent determination, Thompson and his committed team have earned the award for CFDA’s 2021 Emerging Designer of the Year.

From attending the Met Gala for the first time with Alton Mason and Sha’Carri Richardson to hosting the brand’s first fashion show on the official NYFW calendar, it’s been a year of milestones for the Jamaican-born designer. While bringing new innovation to menswear and womenswear, Thompson expresses his pride for his Jamaican roots through his designs. The green and yellow hues on the Jamaican flag have become House codes for Theophilio, and you are sure to recognize Thompson’s designs when you see one.

Aside from designing beautiful clothing, Theophilio promotes beautiful stories that highlight Black culture in the best light. In the brand’s latest collection, ‘Air Jamaica’, Thompson explored the distinct experience of the former national airline of Jamaica. He showcased the beauty of the vibrant uniforms, and shared an endearing example of Jamaican pride with the world. Through the brand’s collaborations with Black Fashion Fair, they have also celebrated Black families with their ‘Family Portrait’ t-shirt, which allows customers to customize the graphic tee with a family photo under a crystalized Theophilio logo.

Working closely with Black Fashion Fair, founded by Antoine Gregory, who is also the Brand Director of Theophilio, has also led to building an ever-growing community. The two forces often come together and host cultural experiences for the Black fashion vanguard to gather and celebrate each other, which has fostered a new wave of professionals that are eager to support one another. These days having strong, genuine values and ethics, along with providing space for customers to see themselves as a part of the vision is key to creating a successful brand, and Theophilio understands that.

Thompson’s hard work is paying off, and in addition to snagging the CFDA Award, Theophilio is also one of the newest designers stocked on SSENSE, the Canadian-based luxury retailer. This year, we’ve seen the brand’s designs on Chloe Bailey, Latto, and supermodel Bella Hadid, and I’m sure after yesterday’s win, we’ll see the brand land many more iconic placements.

Today, we celebrate you, Edvin Thompson. Congratulations, Theophilio!