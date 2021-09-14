Theophilio Presents A Strong Bid For NYFW Show Of The Season With ‘Air Jamaica’

Courtesy of Brand

“Familiarity is so important,” says designer Edvin Thompson. It’s clear that the same principle is the foundation of Theophilio — from Jamaican culture being authentically rooted into the brand’s collections to the family-like team running the business. For NYFW SS22, Theophilio presented ‘Air Jamaica’, which was a reflection on Thompson’s first airline experience when immigrating to America in 2002. Through this collection, the brand showcased the airline’s vibrant spirit and Jamaican pride. “Being given the stage to really be myself in this day and time is so important, especially being who I am, a Black gay immigrant” Thompson says post-show.

The runway kicked off with the first couple of looks being modern interpretations of airline uniforms hence the headwear and matching sets. As the collection progressed, Theophilio’s distinct design elements shined through. It doesn’t look exactly like anything we have seen before — the brand’s DNA is clear and strong.

Thompson displayed that he can create endless tasteful interpretations of the Jamaican flag, along with wonderfully structured denim and sexy gowns. “It’s my mission to continue to champion my culture,” he says. As energetic as the collection was, the guests in the room also brought a lively spirit to the show — it was filled with celebrities and Black fashion royalty like Law Roach, Brandon Blackwood, and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

While watching the models do their final walk on the bright red runway, you could feel the excitement and satisfaction from the attendees. It was collectively apparent that Theophilio was a top contender for show of the season. When asked what creating this collection was like for Thompson, he expressed “It was filling, there were tireless and sleepless nights and early mornings, but I am very proud of myself to rise to the occasion.”

The CFDA Fashion Fund finalist is carving a solid space in the industry for his brand and on the path to become a celebrity favorite – Chlöe Bailey was spotted in Look 18 at her VMA’s after party right after the collection’s debut and Alton Mason and Sha’Carri Richardson wore custom Theophilio to the 2021 Met Gala. From Jamaica to the world, Theophilio is taking flight to new levels.