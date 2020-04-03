The TikTok Challenges Keeping Us Sane Through Social Distancing

As we were trying to figure out a good excuse for being ten minutes late to that Zoom meeting, the kids have been helping us beat the ‘Rona blues by flooding our timelines with social media challenges. Find out some of our favorites below.

Something New Challenge

This challenge is great for groups of three or more. Each person does their own dance to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, before shimmying out of the frame to make room for the next person. See how Ciara, Russell Wilson and their children took it on below.

The Savage Challenge

The breakout single from Megan Thee Stallion’s latest project Suga has inspired a challenge allowing people to embrace their multiple personalities.

This challenge can be done on your own, so join in on the fun by showing off your classic, bougie, and ratchet sides like Keke Palmer above. Not into dancing for the camera? Use your favorite pics to make an edit like Kerry Washington.

The Don’t Rush Challenge

COVID-19 can’t stop a true fashionista. Black women across the country have been swapping out their pajamas for instant glow ups to the sounds of Young T & Bugsey. By virtually “tossing,” the makeup brush from one another they’ve been able to maintain their squad goals. Watch some of our favorite influencers nail it below.

The Flip The Switch Challenge

This challenge features family members, friends, and couples swapping uniforms, outfits and beauty looks at the exact moment Quavo and Drake insist that they “flip the switch.”

The Put A Finger Down Challenge

Parents get a glimpse at their children’s personal lives as their offspring answer a series of “have you ever?” questions while being filmed next to each other. The set up is in two parts: a voiceover asks a series of questions, such as have you ever cut class or have you ever snuck someone in the house, and so forth. Then while the kid holds up ten fingers, they answer by putting down a finger. Got it? Watch Cynthia Bailey drop her cool mom exterior during a clip with her daughter Noelle below.