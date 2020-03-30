Adding some sunshine and joy to our Instagram feeds during this very uncertain time, Drake shared the first-ever photo of his two-year-old son Adonis with his 64 million followers.

The 33-year-old rapper has been notoriously private about his child, whom he welcomed with French model Sophie Brussaux in October 2017. Today, for the first time ever, he decided to share a few photos of his handsome boy, whose striking blue eyes and curly blonde fro made us melt.

In the caption, Drake reflects on how this time of social distancing in light of coronavirus has brought him closer to the ones he loves. “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he writes. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

You may recall that the initial news of Drake’s son didn’t come by way of Drake himself. Rapper Pusha T, whom Drake has a longstanding beef with, accused Drake of “hiding a child” on a diss track called “The Story of Adidon.” Drake later came clean about becoming a father on the song “Emotionless.”

In a December 2019 interview with Rap Radar, Drake explained in more detail why he waited so long to publicly reveal that he had a son.

“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” he explained, adding, “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

Since the paternity drama died down, Drake has allegedly been FaceTiming his son every day and is maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship with Brussaux.

We are looking forward to more precious photos of Drake in daddy mode!