Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Music Video And Unveils ‘Suga’

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her latest project, Suga, after a judge gave the rapper the green light to proceed as she battles her label 1501 Certifed Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford.

Suga features lead single “B.I.T.C.H,” which she shared the video for on Friday.

Named after the rapper’s latest alter ego, Suga includes features from Kehlani and Gunna. Speaking with Ebro for Apple Music, Megan clarified that Suga is a project “not an album.”

“It was supposed to be an album originally but I’m still in the process of recording. I’m getting new experiences so I got more to say so I don’t just want to put the title of the album on this and I just wanted to hurry up and get some music out so I can feed the streets, feed my people, so now we got the project Suga.”

The rapper also shared a bit about her legal battle with 1501, adding during the interview that she has supportive friends in her corner and has learned to be “very protective ” of herself.

“You just gotta be very protective of yourself and have a good team around you and just make sure that everybody have your best interest at heart. You young, you hungry, you want to take care of your people.”

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Jhené Aiko delivered one of the best projects of the week with her latest studio album, Chilombo.

The 20-track album includes features from Miguel, Future, Big Sean, John Legend, and more. In an interview with ESSENCE, Aiko said, “I make music for healing purposes, for myself. It’s like journaling or when people paint. It’s sort of an escape. It’s turning pain or frustration into something; into art. Sharing it is also therapeutic because when people express to you that they are relating to it, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not alone in what I’m going through.'”

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Fans have waited patiently for the follow-up to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2017 album Luv Is Rage 2 and now it has arrived.

Eternal Atake came as a pleasant surprise on Friday as many weren’t quite sure when it would arrive. Earlier this week, Uzi shared a trailer for the album and released a tracklist Thursday night.

Uzi had been sharing updates about the project over the last two years, revealing its title back in July 2018.

$not – -TRAGEDY+

Rising South Florida rapper $not has shared his debut studio album, -TRAGEDY+.

The album includes viral hit singles “Gosha,” “Berreta,” and “Moon & Stars,” which the rapper shared the video for back in January.