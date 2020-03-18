Ciara And Russell Wilson Pledge A Million Meals Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson have pledged a million meals to those in need. The couple took to social media to share that they will donate meals to local food banks in Seattle.

“This worldwide pandemic, coronavirus, is changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” Wilson said in a video shared to Twitter. “People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young, people in between. People are losing jobs. So, we’ve decided to partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we’re going to donate a million meals.”

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @DangeRussWilson & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Let's all keep the Faith during this time — Ciara (@ciara) March 18, 2020

Ciara added, “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us, big or small, in any way that you can. Everything we do together makes a difference. Together we will conquer this tough time.”

The couple noted that others can help their local food bank by donating to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the US.

Seattle has been hit hard by the coronavirus with KOMO News reporting that hospitals have started to run low on protective gear and businesses have been forced to close.

The city has also become a testing ground for a possible vaccine, with volunteers in Seattle being the first to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

