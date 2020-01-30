Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family once more, and their pregnancy announcement is one for the books.

Taking to Instagram, the expecting singer debuted her baby bump while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Standing on the edge of a rock in a hot pink bikini, the 34-year-old shared the happy news that “baby number 3” is on the way. The man responsible for the epic photo is, of course, her hubby.

Wilson made his own grand announcement on via Instagram. His selfie features his pregnant wife in the background.

Ciara first became a mom back when she welcomed her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex-fiancé Future back in 2014. After tying the knot with the Seattle Seahawks player in July 2016, the couple became pregnant and welcomed their daughter Sienna in 2017.

Since then, the couple has long been considering having a third child. Back in April 2019, Ciara alluded to the fact that she and her husband were considering having another little one. “I do look forward to the third one, but we got a little time right now,” Ciara told Watch What Happens Live. “I’m enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.”

Last February, Wilson jokingly referenced the fact that he has enjoyed the um…journey of making a baby. However, in one particular video, baby Sienna wanted mom’s kisses all to herself.

Congratulations to the Wilsons on their new blessing!

Share :