When it comes to these celebrity couples, we believe they’re equally yoked mind, body and soul.

Sure, there are some clinical facts that explain why some couples appear to look alike after being together for a while. But its a bit deeper than that. Couples like Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z have proved that they share the same philosophies about life, love and family. Sometimes, they even wear matching looks which we absolutely adore.

Scroll through the gallery to see the couples that are so in love, they’re basically the same person.