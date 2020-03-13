Celebrity Couples Who Are Basically The Same Person
When it comes to these celebrity couples, we believe they’re equally yoked mind, body and soul.

Sure, there are some clinical facts that explain why some couples appear to look alike after being together for a while. But its a bit deeper than that. Couples like Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z have proved that they share the same philosophies about life, love and family. Sometimes, they even wear matching looks which we absolutely adore.

Scroll through the gallery to see the couples that are so in love, they’re basically the same person.

01
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Partners in business and in love, the Carters wholly believe in ownership and being your own boss. They're both also super protective of their family life, which we respect!
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
02
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Twin souls!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
03
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor
This is what you call lovers and friends.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)
04
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
If you had any doubt that Teyana and Iman operate like best friends, watch them take this couples quiz. Pure comedy!
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 21: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend The 2018 Maxim Hot 100 Party at Hollywood Palladium on July 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MaximExperiences)
05
Cardi B and Offset
Rappers Cardi B and Offset are both unapologetically fun, bold and unfazed by the haters. We love to see it!
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, July 17, included Senator Kamala Harris (Kamala Harris for the People), Lenny Clarke, and musical guest Offset Ft. Cardi B. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) CARDI B, OFFSET
06
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
During their journey together, The Smiths have been an open book about the unconventional style of relationship they have. Through the pressures of fame, Pinkett Smith says their secret sauce is staying true to who they are and writing their own love rules. "Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one," she recently told The Guardian.
TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
07
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Faith and family ground this perfect couple, and their commitment to one another shine through.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
08
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Their styles are even rubbing off on each other these days.
09
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry
The Currys originally started off as childhood sweethearts and put family at the center of everything they do.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
10
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah
The chemistry between these two was obvious from the moment they met. "A couple of days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there,'" Sparks once told People. "When I'm with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren't things that I normally felt."
Credit: PRARRI
11
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Momoa will be the first to tell you that he's always had a little crush on his now-wife. When they first met, their chemistry was confirmed when she unknowingly ordered his favorite beer. "I met her over a pint of Guinness," he once told Men's Health. "She ordered it. I thought: ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m with a woman who ordered  a Guinness. I love her.’ When I got to know her, she was the woman of my dreams.”
Actor Jason Momoa and wife actress Lisa Bonet arrive for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
12
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Brown and Bathe met at Stanford University as freshmen. Obviously, we know they're both actors. But when they first met in college, they discovered that they were both from St. Louis and were born in the very same hospital. "I love actors so much I decided to marry one," he said during his 2018 SAG Awards speech. "Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re the best scene partner a brother’s ever had."
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe speak onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
13
Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards
Besides the fact that they both rock blonde buzz cuts (which they fully embrace), the love between these two is undeniable.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Amber Rose and AE are seen on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
