When it comes to these celebrity couples, we believe they’re equally yoked mind, body and soul.
Sure, there are some clinical facts that explain why some couples appear to look alike after being together for a while. But its a bit deeper than that. Couples like Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z have proved that they share the same philosophies about life, love and family. Sometimes, they even wear matching looks which we absolutely adore.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Partners in business and in love, the Carters wholly believe in ownership and being your own boss. They're both also super protective of their family life, which we respect!
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Twin souls!
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor
This is what you call lovers and friends.
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
If you had any doubt that Teyana and Iman operate like best friends, watch them take this couples quiz. Pure comedy!
Cardi B and Offset
Rappers Cardi B and Offset are both unapologetically fun, bold and unfazed by the haters. We love to see it!
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
During their journey together, The Smiths have been an open book about the unconventional style of relationship they have. Through the pressures of fame, Pinkett Smith says their secret sauce is staying true to who they are and writing their own love rules. "Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one," she recently told The Guardian.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Faith and family ground this perfect couple, and their commitment to one another shine through.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Their styles are even rubbing off on each other these days.
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry
The Currys originally started off as childhood sweethearts and put family at the center of everything they do.
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah
The chemistry between these two was obvious from the moment they met. "A couple of days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there,'" Sparks once told People. "When I'm with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren't things that I normally felt."
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Momoa will be the first to tell you that he's always had a little crush on his now-wife. When they first met, their chemistry was confirmed when she unknowingly ordered his favorite beer. "I met her over a pint of Guinness," he once told Men's Health. "She ordered it. I thought: ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her.’ When I got to know her, she was the woman of my dreams.”
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Brown and Bathe met at Stanford University as freshmen. Obviously, we know they're both actors. But when they first met in college, they discovered that they were both from St. Louis and were born in the very same hospital. "I love actors so much I decided to marry one," he said during his 2018 SAG Awards speech. "Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re the best scene partner a brother’s ever had."
Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards
Besides the fact that they both rock blonde buzz cuts (which they fully embrace), the love between these two is undeniable.