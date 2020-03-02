Shop Keke Palmer’s Sporty Unisex Green Blazer

Have you been searching for the perfect fun casual blazer that you can dress up and down with modern details? The wait is over.

Our favorite, Keke Palmer was recently spotted during all-star weekend looking absolutely stunning in TAKEON S/S 2020 “Flore” Unisex Blazer. The muted green blazer is perfect transition hue as we approach spring.

TAKEON’s Spring Summer 2020 collection, FLORE* is inspired by the natural world and the vivid colors of flowers. The brand’s latest collection continues their ongoing conversation of shaking up gender norms in streetwear. This season focuses on their hybrid classics such as the blazer that are cut in classic silhouettes mixed with modern sportswear details.

Shop TAKEON’s Spring/Summer 2020 HYDRA Unisex Blazer below: HYDRA