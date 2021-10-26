Marlo Finally Got A Peach: Meet The Cast Of RHOA Season 14

After the recent departures of Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta last month, there has been some uncertainty about the show’s future. On Monday, Variety released the cast for season 14 of Bravo’s hit reality show—and it contains series regulars, along with some new faces.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will all be returning, and after a three-season hiatus, former RHOA star Sheree Whitfield is coming back to the show. Whitfield was a full-time housewife during first four seasons before exiting in 2012. She returned in the eighth season as a “friend,” then regained full-time status for seasons 9 and 10 before leaving again.

Marlo Hampton—who has made appearances on the show since its fourth season—will now become an official member of the cast.

Loading the player…

In addition, Sanya Richards-Ross—four-time Olympic Gold medalist—has joined RHOA. Aside from her storied track and field career, she also starred in the WE TV reality series Glam and Gold in 2013, which documented the balance between her home life and her athletic pursuits.

Porsha and Cynthia’s absence from the show will definitely be transition for some viewers. Bailey said on social media of her departure that she would be moving on the new endeavors after the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and Porsha is set to star in a spinoff series focusing on her family, releasing her memoir in November, and staying on as co-anchor of Bravo’s Chat Room.

Since the departures of key cast members in recent years, there was a sense of urgency during the show’s casting for season 14, The Sun reported. After Nene Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta last year, the ratings took a dip. Amidst the rumors, Leakes will not appear as a cast member for the upcoming season.

Check out photos of the cast below.

01 Drew Sidora 02 Sheree Whitfield 03 Kandi Burruss 04 Marlo Hampton 05 Kenya Moore 06 Sanya Richards-Ross