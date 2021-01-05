You’ve seen actress and singer Drew Sidora in some of your favorite shows like The Game and CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. We knew she was talented and beautiful, and now that she’s joined the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, we’re learning that she’s a devoted wife and mom to three beautiful children.

Sidora first became a mom in 2011 when she welcomed her son Josiah. In an interview with People, she says she and Josiah’s father were engaged to be married when suddenly he called off the wedding. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested on drug trafficking charges. “I felt like I had been tricked. I started to question my own judgment. I started asking myself, ‘How did I miss that?’ ” Sidora told the magazine. I had major trust issues, and I probably sabotaged a lot of potential relationships because of it. But when I delivered [my son Josiah], there was just this overwhelming joy. And if that is what I had to go through to get my son, it was so worth it.”

Sidora and business consultant Ralph Pittman met in 2013 and were engaged three months later. In 2014, they exchanged vows on the beach and went on to have two children of their own: a five-year-old son named Machai and a two-year-old daughter named Aniya.

As we get to know the new peach in town, here’s a gallery of Sidora and Pittman doing what they love most: loving on their three beautiful kids.