Here’s Your First Look At Kandi Burruss In ‘The Chi’

A lot has changed since the last season of The Chi.

Perhaps the most exciting of them all is the fact that singer, songwriter, actress and reality star Kandi Burruss has joined season three in a recurring role on the show. And finally, the trailer has dropped so we can see her in action!

If you watch Real Housewives of Atlanta you know Burruss’ upcoming role has been a major storyline for her this season; mostly due to an infamous sex scene that will appear on the show, much to her husband Todd Tucker’s dismay.

Season 3 of #TheChi will be back to grace all TV screens.⁣

Binge Seasons 1 & 2 now for the emotional roller coaster recap. The drama is returning to the South Side of Chicago June 21. ⁣

Burruss’ character will be Roselyn Perry, described as “the estranged wife of Douda (Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.”

While Burruss joining the sitcom is certainly some positive news, the major scandal centered around the show off set involved former star Jason Mitchell allegedly sexually harassing his co-star Tiffany Boone.

Lena Waithe later opened up last May during an interview with The Breakfast Club about the initial allegations that she knew about Mitchell’s behavior.

“My biggest regret is I wish I would have not trusted anyone to do my job and just reached out to Tiffany on my own and asked what I can do to fix it,” she said then.

“I trusted someone else to do my job and the truth is, can’t nobody do my job like me,” she continues.

New cast members this season also include Lil Rel Howery, Luke James and La La Anthony. The Chi season three premieres on Showtime on June 21.