Marsai Martin: You’re Never Too Young To Save For A Rainy Day

It’s no secret that Marsai Martin is the hardest working teenager in show business. Between starring in Kenya Barris’ Black-ish alongside industry heavy-hitters Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne and running her production company Genius Entertainment, it’s no wonder how Hollywood’s youngest executive producer is booked and busy at every opportunity.

Now, the not-so Little star is using her platform to not only tell positive narratives about the Black community in entertainment and culture but in finances and career avenues. Verizon Media’s short-form video network In The Know has officially announced Money With Marsai Martin, a six-part series that gives Martin the seat at the table that is the conversation about personal finances.

“In school, they don’t teach you much about money,” Martin shared with ESSENCE about the inspiration behind her new show. “I felt that it was important to use my platform so my generation can learn the basics about finances, credit, how to save, and more.” Photo Credit | In The Know

According to a press release, Money With Marsai Martin “aims to teach diverse Gen Z the fundamentals of financial literacy, furthering the In The Know focus on spotlighting diverse and Gen Z voices.” Furthermore, the series is anticipated to “dives into what can be confusing topics in an engaging and fun way.”

Throughout her latest venture, Martin told ESSENCE that she’ll be speaking to a wide range of guests across various industries and having candid discussions about their financial successes, money goals, how they achieved fiscal responsibility, and examples on how to make your money work best for you. Highlighting key BIPOC public figures, influencers, and leaders of color, guests will include Spelman College Professor Suneye Rae Holmes; Author, Investor, and Serial Entrepreneur, Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene; and The Breakfast Club‘s own DJ Envy.

Andrea Wasserman, Verizon Media’s Head of Global Commerce said in a statement: “Building on our successful original content series thus far, Money With Marsai Martin will address an essential topic, not only for diverse audiences but for younger viewers too. We’re excited to partner with Marsai Martin who can share her unique perspective on financial prowess.” Another notable programming under In The Know’s roster includes In The Know x Black Girl Podcast Presents: Enter the Chat to Black Changemakers, starring the ladies of the original Black Girl Podcast (Sapphira Em, Alysha P., Gia Peppers, Bexx Francios, and Scottie Beam).

“I think everyone should learn how to save, how to budget, and how to be prepared for a rainy day,” Martin shared about the importance of Generation Z absorbing money management skills at an early age.

When asked about the most important money lesson that she’s ever earned, Martin disclosed that her best piece of advice was less about how much you have and more so regarding what you do with what you have. “It’s really important to have a plan before making big purchases,” she said wisely. “There’s a difference between having the money for something and truly being able to afford it.”