Tracee Ellis Ross Named Diversity And Inclusion Advisor Of Ulta Beauty

In 2019, actress and former ESSENCE cover star Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty, a hair care line for those with naturally curly hair. The products have been sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty since their debut and as of February 1, Ross is now the beauty giant’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisor.

“I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team,” Ross said in a press release. “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Ulta has revealed that it will double the number of Black owned brands available in stores and will be investing $25M to encourage diversity in both stores and within products. Additionally, there will a $20M advertising commitment on media platforms for Black, Latinx and other POC communities.

“As the country’s beauty retail leader, we believe we have the power to shape how the world sees beauty and as such, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity,” said Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty’s CEO, in the press release.

The beauty brand has also rolled out MUSE (Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower), a platform that will be available to view on Ulta’s site, as well as social media. They rolled out a video introduction on February 2 and it features major figures across the beauty industry, including; Nancy Twine (Founder and CEO of Briogeo Hair Care), Lisa Price (Founder of Carol’s Daughter), Whitney White (Founder of Melanin Haircare), Cara Sabin, CEO at SheaMoisture and Julee Wilson (Beauty Director at Cosmopolitan).

Founded in 1990, Ulta is the largest beauty retailer in the United States with over 1,200 stores.