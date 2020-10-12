Watch Marsai Martin Shut Down Self-Doubt In This Hilariously Relatable Skit

At the Girls United Summit, Marsai put a comedic spin on what it's like like to face your self-doubt as a young woman growing up in today's reality.

On Saturday, October 10, Girls United held its first-ever virtual summit and actress, producer, and entrepreneur Marsai Martin closed out the digital event with a self-to-self check in.

During a short skit at the Girls United summit, Martin put a comedic, yet relatable spin on what it can look like to face your self-doubt as a young woman growing up in today’s reality.

Missed the GU Summit or want to watch it again? Click here to Catch the replay streaming on essencestudios.com, right now!

Martin was first globally introduced in the television hit series, “Black-ish,” and has won over many with making major boss moves at just 16-years-old. Last year, the actress executive produced and starred in the movie, “Little” opposite Regina Hall and Issa Rae. In July, she announced that her “tiny” talk show would be coming to Quibi.

See Marsai’s confidence face off with her doubt in the video above. For more of everything you missed at the Girls United Virtual Summit, including a replay of the full show, visit essencestudios.com.

The 2020 Girls United Virtual Summit is sponsored by ULTA Beauty, McDonald’s and STARZ.