Teen Mogul Marsai Martin To Host New Talk Show At Quibi

Marsai Martin has quite the résumé. Known for her breakout role as Diane Johnson on the hit series black-ish, the 15-year old star became the youngest executive producer of a major film last year with her comedy Little, landing a first-look deal with Universal.

It makes you reevaluate what you were doing in high school, right?

Now, the award-winning actress is back to host the world’s smallest functional talk show, Tiny Talk Show on Quibi. According to a statement released by the network, Martin will “ask the big questions and steer us through this new world as we discover sometimes the littlest voices are the loudest” on a set that is one-sixth scale of an actual set.

And you guessed it — Martin will serve as the executive producer for her new show, alongside Josh Martin and Carol Martin. Age aside, Martin serving as a Black and female producer in Hollywood’s (White) male dominated industry is #BlackGirlMagic personified.

The young starlet is killing it in more ways than one. She’s a seven time NAACP Image Award, two time BET Award winner — among other impressive accolades. We can’t wait to see what’s next in the making for her young genius.