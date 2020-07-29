Teen Mogul Marsai Martin To Host New Talk Show At Quibi
Marsai Martin has quite the résumé. Known for her breakout role as Diane Johnson on the hit series black-ish, the 15-year old star became the youngest executive producer of a major film last year with her comedy Little, landing a first-look deal with Universal.

It makes you reevaluate what you were doing in high school, right?

Now, the award-winning actress is back to host the world’s smallest functional talk show, Tiny Talk Show on Quibi. According to a statement released by the network, Martin will “ask the big questions and steer us through this new world as we discover sometimes the littlest voices are the loudest” on a set that is one-sixth scale of an actual set.

Thank you @betawards for recognizing myself and my peers. Young black performers are overlooked by most major awards shows, so I am able to look forward to the BET Awards and the Image Awards to lift up our talented youth performers. I appreciate every vote and ounce of support. I am so blessed to be able to do what I love and live out my dreams. I have been acting professionally for 10 years, and am still at the very beginning of this journey. I thank God, my parents, family, friends, management, publicists, agents, attorney and Genius Productions staff. My costars & crew on blackish, and my partners at Universal and all my other unannounced endeavors. Being in the public eye, allows people to feel entitled to talk about you like you are a THING instead of a PERSON. I’d like to remind folks that when we ask for the police to treat us with respect and to respect our humanity, it has to start with US first. At least until I’m grown and cuss y’all weirdos out properly 🤣🤣🤣 Jk jk (kinda). Thank you for reading this to the end. ~ MM♥️

And you guessed it — Martin will serve as the executive producer for her new show, alongside Josh Martin and Carol Martin. Age aside, Martin serving as a Black and female producer in Hollywood’s (White) male dominated industry is #BlackGirlMagic personified.

The young starlet is killing it in more ways than one. She’s a seven time NAACP Image Award, two time BET Award winner — among other impressive accolades. We can’t wait to see what’s next in the making for her young genius.
