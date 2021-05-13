Loading the player…

In 2021, Black women of all ages are continuing to rise and step into their excellence as leaders.



During the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit, we heard from three Gen Z girl bosses who are making major moves in their respective industries and inspiring other young women to do the same. In this candid conversation led by Phace The Youth Founder and ESSENCE Girls United Co-Founder Phia Dennis, Kenyan Actress Foi Wambu and Girls United Co-Founder Rechelle Dennis opened up about what’s kept them motivated and pressing forward towards their goals.



The ladies also weighed in on what’s inspired each of them to want to effect change in their respective spaces and why it’s imperative that gatekeepers recognize today’s many young leaders and include them in conversations earlier on, rather than waiting or excluding them all together.

Check out the full conversation in the video above. For more of everything you missed at the ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit, visit www.essencestudios.com.

