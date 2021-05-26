Loading the player…

Are you looking for a brand new podcast to add to your queue that’ll grab your ear first thing in the morning?

Maybe you’re looking for the latest in political commentary and current event coverage, or how about a feel-good podcast that makes you feel not-so-alone in this thing called life? No matter the topic of conversation, Black women have your backs and your ears with these podcasts available on all streaming platforms. Check out below for some of our favorite podcasts by our favorite Black women. Maybe you’ll find a few to add to your weekly listening routine.

01 More Than That with Gia Peppers Urban One’s nine-part podcast series “More Than That with Gia Peppers” is hosted by Peppers herself as she takes listeners on a 20-minute journey to Black excellence across various industries every weekend. From Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole to Judge Lynn Toler, Peppers is showing how Black women and are stories are more than what they seem. 02 On 1 with Angela Rye If there’s one thing Angela Rye is going to do, it’s keep it a thousand – and that’s exactly what she does on her podcast. The self-proclaimed Truth Bringer-in-Chief gives her most honest and candid answers to pressing social, cultural and political issues. 03 “The Undressing Room” Presented by Macy’s, “The Undressing Room” is hosted by Eva Marcille, Dominique da Diva and Lore’l as these three Black female radio personalities dissect entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty. This podcast is the first national personality-driven podcast by Urban One and Reach Media 04 Zuri Hall’s “Hot Happy Mess” Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer, actress, and podcast host Zuri Hall is serving up hot mess realness as she addresses all of the things that millennials are “supposed” to be getting right from careers to love and relationships. 05 Okay, Now Listen Presented by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam bring you “Okay, Now Listen!,” a podcast featuring some of your favorite Black movie and television leads from Zendaya to Tia Mowry. 06 Lady Don’t Take No with Alicia Garza The co-founder of Black Lives Matter and self-deemed “HBIC” of Black Futures Lab is also the host of Lady Don’t Take No podcast. Described as “a podcast for people who like their political commentary with a side of why Fenty Beauty saves lives,” this podcast features strong and powerful Black women who engage in necessary conversation for the culture. 07 She’s Beauty and the Beast Wellness artist Tracy G steps away from the microphone as the ‘Sway in the Morning’ co-host to give us her very own content. “She’s Beauty and the Beast” explores, as she describes, “human nature, human nurture and the zig-zaggy space between.” 08 Black Girl Songbook Hosted by author and former Vibe editor-in-chief Danyel Smith, ‘Black Girl Songbook’ serves as an ode to the contributions and talents of Black women in the music industry. Tune in for some discussions with your favorite artists, songwriters and producers! 09 The Table Is Ours Available on A&E Network, hosts Kirby Dixon and Amira Lewally tackle entertainment, sports, politics and more throughout Black culture through the lens of Black people who are serving as change agents and building their own tables. 10 Triggered AF Hosted by Alechia Reese and Dani Foster, the #TriggeredAF podcast is a conversation between two sister-besties who tackle generational trauma, mental health, and removing the stigma behind unpacking baggage as Black women while they maneuver through life, love and business.