Black Girl Brilliance: Meet 3 Gen Z Entrepreneurs Ready To Make Moves In Their Communities & Beyond

When thinking about today’s generation of young Black women, one word that is certain to come to mind is fearless. Fearless in pursuit of their goals, fearless in the face of uncertainty and fearless in the fight for their future.

This fearless spirit is one that has driven so many of our young queens today to begin not just dreaming bigger, but getting started earlier to make those dreams a sustainable reality as entrepreneurs. On Saturday, September 19 at 1PM EST, essence.com will be streaming the first ever ESSENCE + McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Making Moves Bootcamp, designed to equip the next generation of fearless leaders with the tools needed to take their business ideas to the next level.

In addition to hearing from a handful of successful, established women in business who are eager to share what they’ve learned, we’ll also be introduced to three rising young business owners who will present their concepts and receive valuable feedback from our panel. Keep scrolling to learn a little about these three future boss ladies and be sure to tune in to the support them as they step up to the plate at the ESSENCE + McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Making Moves Bootcamp. See you there!

The Business: Mive Fashion

The Bosses: Mica Caine & Maya Caine

Twin Founders Mica and Maya Caine of Columbus, Ohio have created a body positive women’s fashion marketplace that allows women to shop best for their body online in the absence of a fitting room through augmented reality and machine learning.

The Business: Smell The Roses Candles

The Boss: Amani Trice

A 2018 Spelman College graduate who majored in economics degree with a minor in management and organization, Amani Trice is focused on becoming a successful entrepreneur in the retail industry. She currently owns and operates a small luxury-scented coconut wax wooden wick candle line inspiring consumers to #IlluminateTheBrightSide. All products are hand poured in Atlanta, GA. She aims to use her business to cater to the voice, and highlight the desires, of the African American woman.



The Business: Karmen’s Kitchen Care

The Boss: Karmen Gooding

This Clark Atlanta University Alumna owns her own skincare line @karmenskitchencare & and marketing branding service @kcmarketingandbranding. In 2019, the biology major used her senior project observing bacteria on cosmetics brushes to develop clean skin care products. Her company, Karmen’s Kitchen Care, is dedicated to helping every person uncover the beauty in their skin.