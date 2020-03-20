Y’all, the rumors aren’t true: Black people do get the novel coronavirus that’s affecting thousands of people worldwide.

COVID-19, which has symptoms of high fever, headache and extreme body aches, is also sadly making its way through Hollywood with many celebrities coming forward to reveal they’ve been diagnosed.

While it initially affected members of the NBA, the world seemed to stand still when British actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he too had the virus.

Since then more NBA players have been diagnosed, including Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant. Here’s who else has been diagnosed with COVID-19.