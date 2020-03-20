Y’all, the rumors aren’t true: Black people do get the novel coronavirus that’s affecting thousands of people worldwide.
COVID-19, which has symptoms of high fever, headache and extreme body aches, is also sadly making its way through Hollywood with many celebrities coming forward to reveal they’ve been diagnosed.
While it initially affected members of the NBA, the world seemed to stand still when British actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he too had the virus.
Since then more NBA players have been diagnosed, including Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant. Here’s who else has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
01
Idris Elba
Idris Elba announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. What prompted the British actor to get tested was that he came into contact with a known person, carrying the virus. The actor noted that he was asymptomatic and that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had also been tested and was doing OK. He has yet to share the result of her test.
02
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant, along with three other Brooklyn Nets players, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The identities of the other Nets players who have tested positive have not been released. Reportedly three of the players including Durant remain asymptomatic. All four players are currently in quarantine.
03
Los Angeles Lakers
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that two players tested positive for COVID-19. "We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician," the Lakers said in a statement.
04
Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to announce that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was seen touching microphones and other equipment when downplaying the seriousness of the virus. By March 15, however, Gobert said: "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together."
05
Donovan Mitchell
Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was later diagnosed. Although he was initially mad at his teammate, he's come to see the bigger picture. "I'm asymptomatic," Mitchell said on ABC's Good Morning America. "I don't have any symptoms. I could walk down the street [and] if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part about this virus. You may seem fine, be fine. And you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home to."
06
Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics' player Marcus Smart announced he had been diagnosed with the virus. On Twitter Thursday, he said in a video, "I'm OK, I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms." He added that he hopes people will practice social distancing.
07
Christian Wood
Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood has been diagnosed with COVID-19.