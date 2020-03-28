Rapper Scarface Details Battle With Coronavirus: ‘You Don’t Want To Play With This’

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Houston rapper Scarface is urging everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after testing positive for COVID-19.

The rapper, whose real name is Brad Jordan, opened up to fellow Geto Boys member Willie D about his condition, detailing how he grappled with a number of symptoms including pneumonia and kidney failure before testing positive for the virus.

“This whole three weeks have been an ordeal,” Jordan said. “It’s the craziest sh-t I have ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was just gone die.”

The rapper described being unable to breathe and continuously vomiting. Things were made worse when he had to be tested a second time for coronavirus after his first test was misplaced.

“They swab my nose, trying to find out if I got coronavirus. Came back again next Wednesday, Thursday, nothing.” Eventually, the rapper received a call that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He told Willie D that his condition has somewhat improved enough to allow him to recover at home, but the rapper urged fans to take the pandemic seriously.

“Don’t play no games with it. I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants… People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.”

