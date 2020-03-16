(Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus affecting millions around the world, seems to be hitting closer to home as the days go by. U.K.-based actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus even though he’s not exhibiting any symptoms.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive,” he said in a video shared to Twitter Monday. “Yeah and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing OK…I didn’t have any symptoms.”

Elba added that his wife “Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK.”

The British actor said he requested a COVID-19 test last weekend because he was exposed “to someone, who had also tested positive.” He added, “I quarantined myself and got tested immediately.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba then had a message for anyone who still might think that the newest pandemic, knowingly affecting 49 states in the U.S., isn’t a cause for concern.

“Look, this is serious,” the actor said, before detailing tips on how to prevent contracting the virus. “Now is the time to think about social distancing [and] washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.”

Elba concluded his video by adding that his family and colleagues have been “very supportive” throughout his health ordeal.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said. “Now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other.”

In a caption for his video, Elba said he’d keep fans “updated” on his recovery.

The Cats actor isn’t the only celebrity, who has contracted the novel coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also tested positive. NBA players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested contracted the virus.