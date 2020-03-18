Kevin Durant And Three Other Brooklyn Nets Test Positive For Coronavirus

Getty

Kevin Durant and three of his teammates on the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The identities of the other Nets players who have tested positive have not been released. Reportedly three of the players including Durant remain asymptotic. All four players are currently in quarantine.

Durant commented on the diagnosis to The Athletic. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said. “We’re going to get through this.”

The Nets issued a press release stating that they are working to comply with best practices for combatting coronavirus.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the statement read.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” it continued.

The recently confirmed cases on the Nets are four of seven NBA players who have coronavirus.

Other players who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

The NBA and the rest of the sports world have been impacted in unprecedented ways by the global pandemic. With the NBA, the entire season has been suspended as a safety precaution.