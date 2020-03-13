Here’s Everything Affected By Coronavirus In Hollywood

As the coronavirus continues to take our lives hostage, Hollywood is proving it isn’t immune to the struggle.The entertainment industry has been forced to take unprecedented hits due to this growing global pandemic.

Several major premieres, including Kerry Washington’s Little Fires Everywhere, have been canceled out of concern for the safety of attendees. Other TV shows—especially daytime and late-night TV, which rely on a live studio audience—have suspended productions, including The Wendy Williams Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, which will resume on or around March 30. Meanwhile, The View will record without a studio audience. Cohost Joy Behar has opted to stay home, however.

Also films including The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae; No Time to Die, starring Lashana Lynch; and Fast & Furious 9, starring Tyrese Gibson, have been pushed back. While The Lovebirds, which was slated to open April 3 has been pulled altogether, No Time to Die will release in November instead of April and Fast 9 will move from May to April 2021, according to statements from the studios.

After a Broadway usher reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, ticket prices plummeted and the Great White Way eventually shuttered all productions Thursday. Performances will reopen April 13.

Nomi (Lashana Lynch) is ready for action in Cuba in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland amusement parks, including Disneyland Paris and the Disney Cruise Line, are set to close Saturday, throughout the end of the month. Universal Studios is also set to close Saturday and reopen March 28.

Meanwhile, summer concerts are being halted as well. Ciara, Mariah Carey and others have been forced to cancel upcoming performances. Live Nation also announced that they are pausing all arena tours worldwide, affecting artists including Cher.

Festival season is off to a bleak start. Coachella has been officially rescheduled for October, the Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed indefinitely, and for the first time in 32 years, South by Southwest has been canceled.