Ciara Forced To Cancel Show Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus continues to trample over the music industry. Ciara was forced to cancel an upcoming USO show in her birthplace, Fort Hood, Texas, due to the recent outbreak.

The “Beauty Marks” singer was scheduled to perform for the troops on March 19, but cancelled the appearance after consulting with her physicians about the potential risks.

She released a statement giving her apologies to her fans at Fort Hood and assuring them that she would reschedule at a time that was safer for her and her unborn child.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” she said in the statement.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood, Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

“I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020,” Ciara added.

“I want to thank the USO and the entire community at Ft. Hood for extending your hospitality to myself and my team. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe!”

Ciara is not the only star skipping out on shows to stay safe. According to USA TODAY many acts have opted to alter their schedules out of concern for their health. Mariah Carey has chosen to delay her concert on March 10 and Khalid has to reschedule several stops on the Asian leg of his Free World Tour.

Industry newcomers have been affected as well. A respected launch pad for rising artists, South by Southwest‘s storied showcases have been canceled for the first time in the show’s thirty-four year history.