This week, Rihanna announced the launch of her rumored Fenty Hair line. With that, she posted their first campaign teasing the products while wearing a flipped blonde pixie cut. The look had a mod feel as she pounced around Fenty suburbia, which left fans questioning if Fenty Hair would also dish out wigs. Although we’ve been promised a line of reparative haircare, the speculation is not far off, since beauty’s baddest gal has a history of switching up her look at the drop of a dime.
The “Pon de Replay” artist coined the fringe bang in 2005, alternating between waved hair extensions and a layered face-framing brown style (cue: her BET Red Cross Benefit Concert look).
Then, cutting it all off for her more experimental Disturbia era (opposite from her latest suburban blonde cut). She darkened her hair, taking it from brown to black, and leaning into an eye-covering side bang at the 2007 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series. Going from short to shorter, her shaved sides in 2010 were met with a longer, honey blonde top like at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.
Later that year, the blonde turned into a “Rihanna red” for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which marked her return to the long haired looks she started with. As for her most viral looks, her mullet (which is now a trending look) was ahead of its time, swinging behind her as she walked the Victoria Secrets fashion show in 2012.
Between that, her Swarovski crystal-covered pin curls at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards and her pink court side pixie cut at the Clippers game, looking back at Rihanna’s wigs, extensions and natural hair looks have her fans impatiently waiting for the Fenty Hair drop next week.
Now, as she takes her Bajan blonde cut for a spin, below, grab a look at 9 of Rihanna’s most iconic hair moments of all time.
Fringe bang
Releasing her debut single “Pon de Replay” in 2005, Rihanna turned fringe bangs into one of her signature looks at the time.
The short cut
Opposite from her current suburbia cut, her then Disturbia pixie was a dark, eye-covering look, by Ursula Stephen, marking her experimental era.
The shorter cut
From short to shorter, Rihanna shaved the sides of her head but left the top a relaxed blonde for a two-length look.
Rihanna red
Leaning back into a longer length, her romantic red look showed us just how far her range extends, not just with cut but color.
Runway mullet
The viral mullet Rihanna wore as she walked the Victoria Secrets runway went down in history as one of her most iconic moments.
Bobby-pinned wrap
Unwrapping her silk press was not in the plans for this look. Instead, she used pearl clips to hold her award-winning look in place.
Court side pink pixie
Arguably her most remembered look, Rihanna’s court side pink pixie cut was revisited for her Fenty Hair campaign, but in blonde.
Swarovski pin curls
With her hair covered in Swarovski crystals, we can still see the ’20s pin curls underneath her durag as she takes us back to the bygone era.
Chic soccer mom
As a mother of two, Rihanna has entered her hot mom era, sporting a cap over her Bajan blonde Dior Couture hairstyle.