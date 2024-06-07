D Dipasupil / Getty Images

This week, Rihanna announced the launch of her rumored Fenty Hair line. With that, she posted their first campaign teasing the products while wearing a flipped blonde pixie cut. The look had a mod feel as she pounced around Fenty suburbia, which left fans questioning if Fenty Hair would also dish out wigs. Although we’ve been promised a line of reparative haircare, the speculation is not far off, since beauty’s baddest gal has a history of switching up her look at the drop of a dime.

The “Pon de Replay” artist coined the fringe bang in 2005, alternating between waved hair extensions and a layered face-framing brown style (cue: her BET Red Cross Benefit Concert look).

Then, cutting it all off for her more experimental Disturbia era (opposite from her latest suburban blonde cut). She darkened her hair, taking it from brown to black, and leaning into an eye-covering side bang at the 2007 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series. Going from short to shorter, her shaved sides in 2010 were met with a longer, honey blonde top like at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Later that year, the blonde turned into a “Rihanna red” for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which marked her return to the long haired looks she started with. As for her most viral looks, her mullet (which is now a trending look) was ahead of its time, swinging behind her as she walked the Victoria Secrets fashion show in 2012.

Between that, her Swarovski crystal-covered pin curls at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards and her pink court side pixie cut at the Clippers game, looking back at Rihanna’s wigs, extensions and natural hair looks have her fans impatiently waiting for the Fenty Hair drop next week.

Now, as she takes her Bajan blonde cut for a spin, below, grab a look at 9 of Rihanna’s most iconic hair moments of all time.

Fringe bang

Releasing her debut single “Pon de Replay” in 2005, Rihanna turned fringe bangs into one of her signature looks at the time.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Rihanna poses for a photo backstage during “S.O.S. (Saving OurSelves): The BET Relief Telethon” to benefit the victims of hurricane Katrina at the BET Studios September 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The short cut

Opposite from her current suburbia cut, her then Disturbia pixie was a dark, eye-covering look, by Ursula Stephen, marking her experimental era.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Rihanna arrives at the 2007 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series at Cipriani Wall Street on October 09, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

The shorter cut

From short to shorter, Rihanna shaved the sides of her head but left the top a relaxed blonde for a two-length look.

Singer Rihanna arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Rihanna red

Leaning back into a longer length, her romantic red look showed us just how far her range extends, not just with cut but color.

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 07: Musician Rihanna attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 at La Caja Magica on November 7, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Runway mullet

The viral mullet Rihanna wore as she walked the Victoria Secrets runway went down in history as one of her most iconic moments.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Musician Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/FilmMagic)

Bobby-pinned wrap

Unwrapping her silk press was not in the plans for this look. Instead, she used pearl clips to hold her award-winning look in place.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Singer/Recording Artist Rihanna, recipient of the AMA Icon Award, poses backstage at the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP)

Court side pink pixie

Arguably her most remembered look, Rihanna’s court side pink pixie cut was revisited for her Fenty Hair campaign, but in blonde.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Rihanna attends an NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on May 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Swarovski pin curls

With her hair covered in Swarovski crystals, we can still see the ’20s pin curls underneath her durag as she takes us back to the bygone era.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Fashion Icon award recipient Rihanna attends the winners walk during the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Chic soccer mom

As a mother of two, Rihanna has entered her hot mom era, sporting a cap over her Bajan blonde Dior Couture hairstyle.