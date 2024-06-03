ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@priscillaono / Instagram

Last week, celebrities offered more defined beauty moments than usual, prioritizing cutting-edge lines over complicated details. In other words, sharp contour, unblended eyeshadow, and bleached brows were abound. Hand-in-hand with their makeup looks, hair had its moment, too: braids and lace fronts included.

As an example of this, Aweng Chuol wore an angular pencil-thin brow below a sharp, shiny haircut. Her eyeshadow– a black-lined pink wing– was left unblended over her cat eyes. On the other hand, Justine Skye’s bleached brown brows matched her blended makeup look, complete with fine eyeliner and airbrushed blush. In a more dramatic matte beat, Latto’s baked contour was as sharp as her razored brows. Although, the intensity of her makeup and cherry red hair was toned down with soft curls and a sweet pink lip.

Blonde hair had a moment as well. Kelly Rowland’s Cannes bob took on an asymmetrical shape and was paired with a naked-nailed manicure and blue eyeshadow (to match her earrings). For Rihanna, her dirty blonde ‘do followed her all the way to Shanghai. As did a set of red nails and defined cupid’s bow. Grounding all of the week’s looks, Isan Elba and Adut Akech banked on natural, hot-weather-approved makeup with a side of metallic and French tip nails, respectively.

Below, 7 celebrity beauty moments you can’t miss from last week.