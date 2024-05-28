Celeb Beauty Look Of The Day: Kelly Rowland’s 77th Cannes Film Festival Glam

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Despite an aggressive security guard rushing her off the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the unfortunate event did not overshadow Kelly Rowland’s beauty look. Held in a resort town on the French Riviera, Cannes is reserved for industry-leading actresses, producers, and other professionals. Thus, the Mea Culpa actress appeared in a custom red gown, upstaging the very carpet she was rushed off of, asserting her boundaries all while in a ground-breaking blonde bob and pointing her oval-shaped “no-nincure.”

Rowland’s platinum blonde bob, a red carpet favorite, had an angular cut (à la UK hairstylist Sheena Adae-Amoakoh) with a slightly shorter, bumped back. As she walked the red carpet, her strands were parted by the wind. Rowland tucked them behind her Messika Ophelia diamond earrings– serving up a powerful-yet-delicate look.

And what pairs best with naked nails? Makeup artist Sir John reminds us that a nude lips will do. This time, he opted for a satin finish using the Killian Paris Liquid Scented Lipstick (think: the Tempting Rose tone). Rowland’s full brows rested above a two-toned eye look: a neutral cream brown beneath the brow bone, while a pink shimmer rested below the crease to brighten things up. To top it all off? Dark brown liner sat on the inner eye corner, flowing into a pair of wispy lashes.

And speaking of lashes, from Rep. Jasmine Crockett defending hers, to Kelly Rowland standing up to a Cannes security guard, it is always beautiful to watch Black women stand their ground– and also manage to serve a look while doing so.