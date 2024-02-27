Kelly Rowland Rushed Home To Her Husband After Shooting That ‘Mea Culpa’ Sex Scene

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland has been stepping on necks with her recent press tour for her new film Mea Culpa, a legal thriller. The singer, who began her acting career back in 2002, is the lead in Tyler Perry’s new film, which hit #1 since its release on Netflix on Feb. 23. The scene getting the most play is one where the stars, Rowland and hunky actor Trevante Rhodes who plays Zyair in the movie, have a steamy encounter with paint. Did we mention the encounter is steamy?

Rowland discussed the scene and sex generally during a recent visit to Shan Boodrams’s podcast Lovers and Friends. The intimacy expert was curious to know about conversations actors have to have in their real lives as they prepare for intimate scenes.

“So I remember we were supposed to shoot it one day, and I called my husband. And he was like, ‘Alright. Well, you know, go do whatever it is you’re gonna do.’ It wasn’t like, ‘Kill it I’m fine.’ You know what I mean?” Rowland laughed. “He knows, so when people start, if they start even asking questions, he’s like, ‘I know. Yes. I know.’”

“That means the most to me and to him and to us as a unit for him to be like, ‘Yeah. No. I saw it. Oh, I know. I know. But I hit that first.’”

Rowland is married to Tim Weatherspoon and has been since 2014. They recently marked Tim’s 50th birthday (He could easily pass for 40) with an intimate and star-studded party.

Boodram asked if Rowland was inspired by the scenes she played out with Rhodes, to which Rowland responded that she was.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 20: Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland attend Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” Chicago Screening at AMC River East Theater on February 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

“I was definitely bothered and ready to come home after that scene. Because I was in Atlanta. And I remember I called my husband, and it was still early in LA. And that was a lovely night,” the actress said, smiling mischievously.

Rowland also dished on the type of lover she is, sharing that she’s more on the sensual side when it comes to intimacy.

“So a sensualist is somebody whose senses have to be awakened in order for them to really come alive,” the singer and actress explained. “And I’m all about it smelling good, the lights being low, the music is right, the way you touch, the candle…it’s all about that.”

She continued, “And when it’s like that, I don’t know what version of me you’re gonna get, but you’ll get the best one. So that is real. When all of my senses are awakened, I’m scared of what I’m gonna do. I can completely surrender.”

If you haven’t already watched Mea Culpa you’re in for some fashions and a wild ride. This is also Rowland’s first lead role in a global film, so go support our good sis.