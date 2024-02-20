HomeVideos

WATCH: Shanti Das Shares Her Excitement Around Attending The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration & Usher’s Halftime Performance

By Essence ·

On The Soulful Celebration red carpet in Las Vegas, mental health advocate and podcast host, Shanti Das, talks about why attending the event was a must-do, and what she expects from Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

