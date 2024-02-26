Tyler Perry's ‘Mea Culpa’ Is A Steamy Legal Thriller With A Touch Of Erotica

courtesy Netflix

Acclaimed filmmaker Tyler Perry takes audiences on a tantalizing journey with Mea Culpa, a gripping legal thriller that blurs the lines between passion and justice. The film centers around Mea Harper, a criminal defense attorney portrayed by Kelly Rowland, who finds herself entangled in a sizzling affair with her client and artist Zyair Malloy, played by Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes. The stakes skyrocket as Malloy stands trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, creating a riveting “whodunit.”

The on-screen chemistry between Rowland and Rhodes promises to set screens ablaze, adding an element of sensuality to the suspenseful plot. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa follows in similar footsteps of Perry’s more recent films that have made their way to Ta-Dum, including Acrimony (2018), and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013). However, Mea Culpa makes the second TP film after A Fall From Grace to make its debut on Netflix.

Perry takes a bold step into the realm of erotica, elevating the tension and intrigue surrounding the characters. More than that, this marks Rowland’s foray into the acting world. “I was intimidated but I was ready for it,” says Rowland of her first major role. “I was uncomfortable but that’s a good space to be in. A good friend of mine, Sarah Jakes Roberts, says ‘if it doesn’t make you uncomfortable, what’s the purpose of doing it,’ and I’ve really kept that in my brain.”

Mea Culpa. (L-R) Trevante Rhodes as Zyair and Kelly Rowland as Mea. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

Rowland says playing Mea Harper was unlike anything she’s ever done, and it pushed her to new limits. On top of starring in the film, Rowland also played a role in the production of the film, and Perry spoke highly of working with her. “Working with Kelly as a producer was really great because she had these incredible ideas that she would bring to the table and I’d say, ‘Whoa, that is a really, really great idea.’ I knew she was creative. I knew she was talented. I know she’s a great singer and artist, but for her to take all of that art and bring it directly to the film was really fantastic,” Perry said. “To have a producer like that is really something that I didn’t know I would enjoy that much. It was really great. As an actress, she is 100% invested. She’s there. Once we established the trust between director and actor, she gave it her all. I just can’t wait for the world and everybody to see the gears that she has and the levels that she put down in this and the way she painted it. I loved working with her. I can’t wait to work with her again on everything.”

Rhodes, who received one of his first gigs in Hollywood by way of Perry (If Loving You Is Wrong) says he was even more excited to play in another TP production, especially alongside the beauty that is Kelly. “He [Tyler Perry] called me about a week or two prior to shooting. He told me to pop out and come play with us for a little bit. Kelly was there and I said I’d be there — I didn’t even need to see the script,” Rhodes said.

Aside from Rhodes as her Rowland’s, the film featured Shannon Thornton (P-Valley) and decorated actor RonReaco Lee (The Black Hamptons, First Wives Club), with Lee playing a more background role as a supportive friend to Mea. “Jimmy is unlike anyone I’ve ever done. He might be like a little Reggie Vaughn from Survivor’s Remorse, he’s definitely not Gary (First Wives Club), and maybe, given what Tyreke did on Sister, Sister doing the security, he’s probably a little bit of that too,” Lee explains. “This is one of those roles where I wasn’t – I didn’t have a love interest, t was really about coming in and really helping out Mea in those moments where she needed some help. It’s a trickier role in that I felt like my character is responsible for some of the exposition in the movie, and that’s always tricky from an actors standpoint to sell it and make it feel real and natural. But ultimately what you’re doing is you’re laying out some facts or clues that help along the way,” he adds.

Mea Culpa. (L-R) Kelly Rowland as Mea and Shannon Thornton as Charlise in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

In a similar fashion, Thornton sheds her P-Valley persona for a more meek and docile character as Mea’s close friend.

When you think about the legal definition of mea culpa – a formal acknowledgment of personal fault or error, the film raises the question of whose to blame in this murderous whodunit. While off the first watch you’ll get an understanding of the film, as Perry’s foray into the erotic thriller genre, you’ll have to watch more than once to catch all the Easter eggs in the film.

“With this one, I just want you to be entertained. Just lose yourself in this moment, two hours where you just enjoy a story, peek into somebody else’s life, be a voyeur, look at what they’re doing, and just escape for a minute,” Perry concludes.

Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ is now streaming on Netflix.