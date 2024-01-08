Destiny’s Child Reunited To Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Kelly Rowland’s Husband For His 50th Birthday

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

We know Black don’t crack is gospel in our community and Tim Weatherspoon has strengthened our faith in this saying. The husband of former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland just turned 50 and could easily be mistaken for being in his late 30s or early 40s.

Rowland, ageless herself, and Roc Nation boss Lenny Santiago put together an all-black birthday bash for Weatherspoon that took place at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles. The singer also shared a birthday tribute to her man alongside stunning pictures of them the night of the party.

“Timothy Jon Weatherspoon HAPPY 50th Birthday,” she wrote. “Youngin!! I love you with my WHOLE HEART! I thank God for life with you, and being able to celebrate you! I hope you felt ALL the love in the room!”

She added in another post from Monday, Jan. 8, “STILL CELEBRATING 50!!!!!! My BabyDaddy is Timeless!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIM!!!!”

Kelly wore a black ensemble to the event and stunned as usual, while the birthday man wore an all-black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams also were on hand to celebrate Weatherspoon. The trio reportedly reunited briefly to sing “Happy Birthday,” which was a moment I know all of us wish we could see.

Rowland and Weatherspoon share two children in sons Titan, 8, and Noah, 2. The boys were also present at their dad’s celebration and were said to have helped him blow out his candles.

The Hollywood couple have celebrated many birthdays together over the years–especially since they’ve been together for some time. They got engaged in 2013 over Skype (they had a long-distance relationship) and then married in 2014, having an intimate ceremony in Costa Rica.

In terms of how they met, Weatherspoon is a talent manger who worked with Destiny’s Child in the early 2000s. However, they didn’t start dating until years later.

In May 2024, the lovebirds will celebrate another anniversary, a special one as they mark 10 years of marriage. Rowland has expressed how important marriage is to her as well as her commitment to making what they’re building work.

“Before I was married, I was like, ‘Well, if it doesn’t work, you just get a divorce,'” Rowland told PEOPLE in May 2020. “[But now,] that’s not an option for me. That’s not an option for me because I know I have a good man. I know I have someone that loves me unconditionally, and we’re gonna sort this thing out, we’re gonna figure it out. Above anything, we’ve got faith, and we’ve got each other.”

She added, “Marriage means a lot to me. It’s something that I hold very sacred.”

We’re glad they’re still figuring out this love thing and still celebrating birthdays together. Happy birthday to Mr. Weatherspoon; you make 50 look great.