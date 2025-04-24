NYC Retailer ESSX Launches Campaign Shot By NFL Player Ogbo Okoronwho

ESSX

Lower East Side multi-brand retailer ESSX has rolled out an intentional campaign shot by NFL player Ogbo Okoronwho. While Okoronwho is known by many for his tunnel outfits, he is also a skilled photographer. In 2023, the athlete previously showcased a solo photo exhibit at the retailer. According to a statement from the brand he was one of the first professional athletes to adopt ESSX as their fashion stomping grounds.

“My dad has a big archive of film photos that he kept of my brothers and sisters over the years. They’re all over the house and I always thought it was pretty cool how he documented everything and gave us the ability to look back at those certain times that we probably would’ve forgotten about otherwise,” Ogbo shared.

“I officially picked up a camera my second year in the league after an injury sidelined me. It was during that time, that I was able to really dive into the technicalities of a camera and learn more about photography as a whole,” he added.

The continuation of the fusion of fashion and sports is breeding ground for ESSX who has often found itself amongst the players who are at the forefront of the high fashion conversation, specifically within the athletic space. This collaboration between ESSX and Ogbo marks a step that continues to showcase the enmeshment of these two worlds. It also provides a moment for Ogbo to be shown as a multi-faceted creative within the fashion market.

The shots showcase the tunnel outfit connoisseur and Cleveland Brown player Grant Delpit in addition to Arianna Hawkins and Qesco. The imagery is shot throughout New York City, and they evoke a homegrown and grassroots energy. Since the photos include items that are currently in stock, you might spot trending, standout items by Martine Rose such as a slick deep blue leather coat. Or perhaps you might even spot a few denim pieces by Junya Watanabe, Jean Paul Gaultier, and 424.

Aside from the high-end items in the campaign, what sticks out is the eye behind the lens. It goes without being said, but only a truly skilled sartorial eye that belongs to Ogbo could shoot in this manner. It takes a unique capability to juxtapose high fashion items with the landscape of NYC, for a novice, the pieces would get washed out. But instead, the exact opposite happens under Ogbo’s watch. Creative direction and styling was helmed by Moses Zay Fofana while fashion direction was led by Abe Chavez. Zero Griffith was responsible for the brand direction behind the campaign.

“Ogbo’s been a supporter of ESSX from the start, but beyond that, he’s genuinely creative—with a great eye and a real passion for storytelling,” ESSX co-founder Laura Baker expressed in a statement. “We had been chatting about doing another photo exhibit and it just sort of clicked. We’re always about platforming talent in unexpected ways, so giving him that space just made sense. It wasn’t about him being an athlete—it was about him being a visionary,” she added.