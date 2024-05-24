Pat McGrath Turned Louis Vuitton’s Cruise Show Into A Dramatique Affair

courtesy of PAT McGRATH Labs

After her viral Margiela Couture porcelain makeup moment, the legendary Pat McGrath has delivered her divine touch again. This time to the 2025 Louis Vuitton Cruise show last night with the help of her new Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil. “Dramatique is all about inspiring people to get creative with their makeup,” McGrath says in the press release of the Barcelona-inspired collection of bold and nude lippies.

“We were able to showcase the artistry you can achieve with this product,” she says. “Which combines the opulent pigmentation of a lipstick and the versatility and convenience of a pencil.” Blending Spanish tradition with a wired edge, winged liner (achieved with the PermaGel Eye Pencil and Perma Precision Eyeliner) and glowing skin stood alongside one of three lip looks: naked lip balm, a dark matte lip, or Dramatique lip pencil.

courtesy of PAT McGRATH Labs

All defiant in nature, the shades played off of the cavernous location at Hypostyle Room in Barcelona, driving down a sharp cupid’s bow on the lips. For example, colors like vibrant orange (in the shade “Obsessed”) juxtaposed the neutral warm mauve of “Naked Seduction”. McGrath’s technique behind the dimensional lip looks was to layer her new lip pencil on dark graphic mouths slathered in the deep burgundy MatteTrance™ Lipstick.

First, McGrath and her team used their fingertip to apply the lipstick shade “McMenamy” over the entire lip. Then, using the pencil, they drew in a vibrant, cool red tone over the center of the lips before diffusing the edges. The angular looks turned Louis Vuitton models into pierce-lipped characters, further demonstrating the talented lure of the most influential makeup artist in the world.