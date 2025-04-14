Meet Lauren! Lisa Leslie’s Daughter Is All Grown Up And Stunning At Prom

Getty

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is not only a four-time Olympic gold medalist, but she’s also almost the mother of a high school graduate. The athlete and model recently sent her only daughter and twin, Lauren Jolie Lockwood, off to prom.

Leslie shared an image of Lauren rocking a fitted strapless gown on Instagram.

“And just like that…. She was off to the prom! My baby💃🏾It takes a village❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Classof2025” her Instagram caption read.

The WNBA player married fellow athlete Michael Lockwood, who played basketball at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2005 and is also a pilot. The couple had Lauren in 2007 and then had a son named Michael II in April 2010.

The former Los Angeles Sparks center had Lauren after joining the Los Angeles Sparks and was candid about the challenges of being a mother and professional athlete.

“People start to think you’re on your way out because of the child,” said Leslie to Dawn Staley on the Netlife podcast after having her daughter.

That said, the model went on to play two more seasons after having her daughter.

The athlete also spoke at Nike’s Future 50 for Her event in 2022 about starting a family while in the league.

“As mothers, you don’t really get praise for carrying a child and still be able to do the jobs that we do,” she said during the panel. “Everybody has to hide it and you’re trying not to mess up your job. As a player, I got pregnant and our team went from first place to last place and that was really hard because you feel like you owe everybody so much.”

Congratulations to the legend on raising her queen to this point and doing it while trailblazing!