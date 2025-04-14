NFL Draft Hopeful Kyren Lacy Dies At 24 From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound During Police Chase

LSU Athletics / University Images via Getty Images file



Kyren Lacy, a former standout wide receiver at Lousiana State University (LSU) who had just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, died over the weekend in Texas. He was 24.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase on Saturday night, CNN reports. Authorities say it began with a weapons disturbance call involving Lacy and a family member. According to the sheriff’s release, Lacy fired a shot into the ground before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies spotted him a short time later and attempted a traffic stop. That’s when the pursuit began—lasting several miles before Lacy crashed. When officers approached the car, they discovered he’d been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy.

Lacy’s father, Kenny Lacy, addressed his son’s death in an emotional Facebook post, urging other parents to stay tuned in to their children’s mental health.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with “I’m Alright, or I’m good” when you know deep down something isn’t right,” he wrote in a poston Facebook. “Our lives have been changed forever and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” he added.

LSU, where Lacy played the last three seasons after transferring from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, shared a brief but heartfelt message.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” the university told CNN. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

The LSU Football family mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy pic.twitter.com/Me2GBZ6Ao8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 13, 2025

Earlier this year, Lacy was facing serious legal trouble.

In January, he was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after a December 17 crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. Investigators said Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger at a high speed, illegally passing cars, and crossing into a no-passing zone. That maneuver allegedly caused another vehicle to swerve to avoid impact, which led to a fatal head-on collision that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others.

Two days after the crash, Lacy announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 24–26. He did not play in LSU’s Texas Bowl win against Baylor on December 31.