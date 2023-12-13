In The Chair With: Ursula Stephen

Photo: Courtesy of Ursula Stephen.

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Ursula Stephen has long-been passionate about hair. “But I think the true passion was more about how great I can make someone feel about themselves,” the Brooklyn-based salon owner and celebrity hairstylist tells ESSENCE. Known for her work with the likes of Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, and more, Stephen realized she wanted to be a hairstylist right before starting high school.

“It was a game time decision without much thought of what I could actually become,” Stephen says. “One day I was walking home from school and thought about how happy doing my friends’ hair made me feel,” she says. From there, she studied cosmetology in high school at Sarah J. Hale Vocational, while simultaneously working in salons in her free time.

During her time at Brooklyn College, she began styling the likes of Keyshia Cole, Remy Ma, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, and Queen Latifah. These days, when she’s not engaged with A-list clients and managing her salon, she dedicated her time to assisting brands in product development. Additionally, she proudly serves as one of the newest brand ambassadors for the iconic Carol’s Daughter brand. “I’m grateful to be aligned with a brand that shares the same ideology when it comes to hair care, self-love, and community.”

Photo: Courtesy of Ursula Stephen.

Her hair journey

“Believe it or not, but I’m just learning my hair! As a child my mom was great with hair so mine was in the hands of a local stylist and family. I’ve had many different hair styles and hair issues and I started doing hair at a young age so there was a lot of experimenting going on. Fun was had however, fun like that can compromise the integrity of the hair. These days I’m doing less of that, so I’m getting to really know my hair in its natural state and it’s beautiful.”

Her current favorite product

“Right now I’m loving the Cocoon Hydrating mask from the Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength collection. With the seasons changing my hair and scalp have become a bit dry. The creamy texture leaves my hair feeling moisturized and soft.”

Her top healthy hair tip

“Trims! These are the most feared services at the salon. But they are necessary for healthy hair growth.”

A hair myth she wants to debunk

“Relaxers make your hair fall out – they don’t. Improper application causes the hair to become over processed and that leads to breakage.”

What she’s learned from her clients

“Rihanna has always reminded me to never look to the left or right. Only forward. Or else you lose focus on things that are irrelevant.”

How she uplifts her clients

“I don’t think it’s about what I say to clients to uplift them, it’s more about energy. I have a way of making them feel confident and uplifted by the way I make them feel. They always say hairstylists are like therapists and it’s true. We offer a safe space to express feelings and share sensitive information without judgment. We’re a part of major moments in our clients’ lives, so we really can’t get away from knowing everything.”