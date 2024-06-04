Rihanna Announces Upcoming Fenty Hair Line

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Back in 2022, Rihanna filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair” which left fans on the edge of their seats ever since. Over the past few years, all has been hush-hush about hair care (aside from her instantly viral looks, of course) while her $2.8 billion dollar Fenty Beauty empire continued to scale. But, today, the bad gal finally revealed Fenty Hair, a reparative haircare collection, will join her game-changing business on June 13th.

“A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

In the post, she gave “mama-chic” with a blonde pixie cut tucked behind her ears while strutting around a Fenty suburbia. “Are you ready?” she says, cheekily. Pastel-toned hair care bottles full of shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and an edge brush were stocked up at a “Fenty Hair Supply” store and salon. Meanwhile, those with editorialized braids, natural hair, and even children’s hair filled the town; hinting that this line will be just as inclusive as everything else the mogul has touched.

And, if you ask us, a hair care line from Rihanna makes sense. She’s always shown us the beauty of and power in switching things up over the years– be it her red era or her viral “Good Girl Gone Bad” big chop.

More recently? We’ve seen her on the cover of Interview magazine in thin gel-slicked whisps under a yellow wig, and later in braids and a layered blonde look for Vogue China. For now, a shortcut will do until next week, likely.

Even still, she understands that not everyone is ready to explore their textures in the same way. As she told Allure at her Soft’Lit Foundation launch in April, “I feel like a lot of people get scared to play with hair because it’s such a huge part of your identity.” But, to support us along our self-expression journeys, as of this summer, the “Needed Me” singer is stepping in. And we can’t wait.

Fenty Hair will be available on June 13 at FentyHair.com. Sign up now on FentyHair.com to get exclusive early access to shop on June 10.