The wildfires that continue to ravage the Los Angeles area are some of the worst in California history, amassing levels of loss that are hard to quantify in real time. Through it all, the way communities across the Los Angeles area and beyond have galvanized to support our collective neighbors has been nothing short of beautiful. From the innovative offerings of the beauty community to insightful donation tips courtesy of local organizers, there is a wealth of information available for all those searching.

Jocelyn C. Chambers, founder of BLK Events LA and Community Partnerships lead with WalkGoodLA has spent countless hours with the WalkGoodLA team coordinating services across a broad spectrum of needs. She shares her best tips for local individuals looking to support below.

Check what organizations need first

“Always check the social media or website of the donation center for what they need, prior to arriving,” she says. “Clothes,” for example, “are the most significant item that have been donated, and we’ve gotten to points where we’ve had to turn people’s clothes away. I think that’s happened across every donation center in LA, so being mindful of what they need and going out of your way to purchase things that folks don’t already have to donate, such as new hygiene products and gift cards, is best.”

Donate new beauty items

Unused, packaged, and newly purchased beauty and hygiene products are all ideal donations for impacted families looking to rebuild and feel a sense of normalcy in this time of tragedy.

Where can I donate new beauty items in LA?

People and businesses across the beauty space in LA and beyond have come together to offer services and help, and there are many ways you can get involved too. Local spaces aiming to support beauty and wellness needs are opening their doors to collect beauty, hygiene, and menstruation product donations from all who wish to lend a hand.

Neighbors and Friends Cafe is a Pasadena-based coffee shop accepting Black hair care product donations.

Dezi Skin an LA-based beauty brand helmed by Desi Perkins is also collecting donations of new and unused hygiene and beauty products to create care packages for wildfire victims.

Give things you’d want to receive

“Make sure that you are giving things that you would want to receive yourself if you were in the situation. Used items are unhygienic. They need to be new, unused, and in excellent condition. All products such as toothbrushes need to be unopened, because they can get contaminated with other items they are packaged with.”

Organize your donations before dropping off

“It’s also very important to organize your donations before coming to a drop center, because it makes it easier to sort properly.” Please donate with intentionality. Many of these families have lost everything they have owned and cherished; give them the dignity of donating quality items.

How can I contribute if I don’t live in the LA area?

For those non-local to Los Angeles or California in general, she also offers a suggestion to prioritize monetary contributions. Gift cards, direct donations, and uplifting personal fundraisers are great ways to help and also offer folks the opportunity to purchase their favorite products themselves. Monetary donations to families’ GoFundMe campaigns are ideal because the process is streamlined, efficient, and can be easier than having to coordinate where to send, and how to disseminate physical items.

On the beauty end, the opportunities that exist across beauty, wellness, and hygienic resources are aplenty. Leaning into the community and listening to what they need, especially pertaining to beauty-related products, is the best way to contribute to the cause.