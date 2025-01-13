Getty Images

The Los Angeles wildfires have been difficult to take in lately. Multiple wildfires have ravaged the east and west sides of Los Angeles County, and many families have lost their homes–tens of thousands of residents near the Palisades and Eaton fires remain under evacuation orders. 24 individuals have been reported dead, according to the New York Times and sadly the Palisades fire is the most destructive fire the county has ever experienced. In total, the four fires have ravaged through nearly 40,000 acres of L.A. County–as of Sunday, 12,000 structures were damaged.

Before the weekend at least 180,000 people were under evacuation orders. An AccuWeather report stated that the estimate of the damage and economic loss falls between $135-$150 billion. Celebrities and residents alike have been impacted by the fires–some have lost their homes and all their belongings.

In the wake of the damages, an assortment of companies and brands have announced on social media how they will be giving back to those who have been affected. Resources and mutual aid are being offered which provides a bright spot for many whose lives are being impacted.

Below you’ll find a list of brands and organizations who are giving back to the residents of Los Angeles County. Additionally, we are including ways that you can donate tho those who are in need.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is currently meeting the needs of those impacted by the California wildfires. Shelter, meals, and reunification services to heavily impacted areas are a part of their services. A financial donation will further assist with the impact of the organization. To donate to their efforts head to their official site.

Baby2Baby

The nonprofit organization Baby2Baby has distributed 1.5 million emergency supplies including diapers, food, formula, and water for children who have been displaced. To donate head to their Disaster Relief and Emergency Response Program head to their official site.

“We will continue to help families as they recover from this devastating loss for as long as it takes by providing the basic essentials they need,” a statement from the brand reads via Instagram.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Over the weekend, the L.A. Regional Food Bank partnered with Supervisor Hilda Solis and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and additional community partners plus volunteers to deliver 2,000 food kits to those affected by evacuations, power outings, and the ongoing air quality issues. Food and monetary donations are currently being accepted at the nonprofit’s two distribution centers. Head to their official site for more details on how you can help by donating or volunteering.

BAA

BAA, a Los Angeles-based brand is currently providing free core garments to families impacted by the L.A. County fires. Courier services are also available to those who cannot pick up the donated items. By messaging the brand sizes and quantities will be separated ahead of pick-up.

Cabine Creative

Cabine Creative, a boutique public relations company and showroom is offering their showroom to stylists, photographers, glam teams, and brands in need of space to house their collections or works.

Citizens of Humanity

Citizens of Humanity has announced it is donating more than 3,500 units of women’s and men’s clothing from Agolde and Citizens of Humanity.

A clothing donation center has also been arranged at the company’s downtown Los Angeles showroom. Pickup for donations will take place from January 10 to 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Citizens of Humanity corporate headquarters’ employee parking in Huntington Park, California. (An ID or documents confirming residency in affected areas is required).

Collina Strada

Hillary Taymore, the founder of Collina Strada shared a post on Instagram announcing clothing donations to further help those impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.

“Los Angeles is my first home, and seeing it devastated by fires is incredibly heartbreaking. The city shaped who I am, and it’s unbearable to witness such loss and destruction in a place so deeply tied to my roots. To help in any way I can, I’ll be donating clothing and supporting all clothing drives aimed at aiding those impacted. If you have the means, I encourage you to join me in contributing to relief effort — whether through donations, fostering an animal, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness,” the designer shared on Instagram.